Previous
Next
The amount of water in our bottle... by antonios
305 / 365

The amount of water in our bottle...

...is directly proportional to the amount of water on our planet !
But our natural water reserves are polluted, so, our bottles will be empty !
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise