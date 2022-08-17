Previous
Next
The 28 by antonios
308 / 365

The 28

Lisbon's most famous public transport. A traditional tram, "the 28" that makes the circuit through the most traditional streets of the typical neighborhoods of Lisbon
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise