beach_street_photo_5 by antonios
beach_street_photo_5

Photo 5 of a series of 7 called "Beach Street" captured for approximately 1 hour, on the morning of Saturday, August 27, without rigor but with moments and things that can only happen on the beach.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Yoga on the beach! What could be better?
August 31st, 2022  
