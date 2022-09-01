Sign up
323 / 365
beach_street_photo_6
Photo 6 of a series of 7 called "Beach Street" captured for approximately 1 hour, on the morning of Saturday, August 27, without rigor but with moments and things that can only happen on the beach.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
421
photos
47
followers
90
following
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
Tags
beach
,
people
,
ant-s
