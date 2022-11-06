Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 389
Books in church
Another photo of the Church of Santiago which is currently a library and bookstore. There are sofas and reading spaces taking advantage of the church's corners. Anyone can read. You will only have to buy a book if you want to take it home.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Antonio-S
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
389
photos
49
followers
95
following
106% complete
View this month »
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5N
Taken
5th November 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
ant-s
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close