Photo 399
light, window, glass and paintings
Captured at a modern art exhibition, a window in reflection, the photo could be a good serigraphy on the living room wall.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
1
2
Antonio-S
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
399
photos
51
followers
95
following
109% complete
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
30th October 2022 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
light
,
reflections
,
glass
,
ant-s
haskar
ace
Nice effect and lovely tones.
November 18th, 2022
