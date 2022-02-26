Previous
The first photo for the new album by antonios
I really like capturing images of very real things, but which we can give an abstract or partially abstract touch.
This is a photo taken on the surface of water with slight ripples.
The water reflects the colors of trees, sky, dam structures, etc.
Antonio-S

I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
