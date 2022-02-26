Sign up
1 / 365
The first photo for the new album
I really like capturing images of very real things, but which we can give an abstract or partially abstract touch.
This is a photo taken on the surface of water with slight ripples.
The water reflects the colors of trees, sky, dam structures, etc.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Only abstract
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
25th February 2022 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
color
,
abstract
,
ant-s
