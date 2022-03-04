Sign up
7 / 365
Abstract
From a photo of small logs floating in a pond.
With post editing
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Tags
color
abstract
ant-s
Mags
ace
Very cool edit!
March 8th, 2022
