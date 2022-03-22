Previous
Tree and light by antonios
24 / 365

Tree and light

22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details

Itsy Bitsy
Cool, Looks like fireflies
March 28th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
A burst of fireflies for sure
March 28th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful light!
March 28th, 2022  
