34 / 365
Wet abstract
For abstract album
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
7
1
Only abstract
NIKON D90
10th April 2022 5:47pm
abstract
ant-s
Suzanne
ace
I like this abstract as well. Would cropping is more to focus (!) on the twigginess work, too?
April 22nd, 2022
