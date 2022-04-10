Sign up
38 / 365
Abstract from water
For " Abstract " album.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Only abstract
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th May 2022 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Love the movement on the water in the reflections.
May 11th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Effective shot making an interesting abstract.
May 11th, 2022
Itsy Bitsy
Awesome reflection!
May 11th, 2022
