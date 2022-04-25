Sign up
Previous
Next
53 / 365
Irregularity
For abstract album
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
1
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
358
photos
47
followers
88
following
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Only abstract
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
23rd June 2022 7:27pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Crazy tree.
July 19th, 2022
