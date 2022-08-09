Sign up
Abstract
From a reflection in the water but with an inverted image
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Only abstract
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
16th September 2022 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Lovely! One for the Lady of the Lake.
September 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice reflection!
September 17th, 2022
