blurred in motion by antonios
69 / 365

blurred in motion

For challenge Olga Karlovac ( tecnic ).
My option was to use color so as not to be a complete copy of Olga Karovac's style
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Antonio-S

@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
kali ace
a few of mine definitely look better in colour . thanks for your entry
April 6th, 2023  
