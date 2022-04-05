Sign up
5 / 365
b&w sky silhouettes
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Shadows and Silhouettes
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
8th March 2022 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
silhouettes
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Beautiful sky!!!
April 11th, 2022
