Previous
Next
High contrast contrasts by antonios
19 / 365

High contrast contrasts

For "Shadow and Silhouettes" album
People sitting on stairs.
White and dark hair that the sun and shade helped to highlight.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the textures, contrasts and lines in this!
May 9th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great POV! Nice shadows and shade.
May 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise