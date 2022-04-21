Previous
Next
The duck by antonios
20 / 365

The duck

For the album "Shadows and Silhouettes".
This duck came to me when I was sitting on a bench in the garden. He posed for me and I took several pictures of him. Then he slept at my feet!
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Super closeup! A great poser. =)
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise