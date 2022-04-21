Sign up
20 / 365
The duck
For the album "Shadows and Silhouettes".
This duck came to me when I was sitting on a bench in the garden. He posed for me and I took several pictures of him. Then he slept at my feet!
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
1
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
267
photos
41
followers
76
following
5% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Shadows and Silhouettes
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
5th May 2022 11:00am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
duck
,
garden
,
ant-s
Mags
ace
Super closeup! A great poser. =)
May 12th, 2022
