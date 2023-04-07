Sign up
On a sunny day
On a sunny day the shadow of a glass on the floor can be anything but not a glass
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. My first SLR was a Nikon F601. Today, I use Nikon, Olympus and a...
Photo Details
Tags
sun
,
glass
,
shadow
,
ant-s
