3 / 365
IMG20210628184134~2
Traffic jam beside Chinnaswamy Stadium in the evening.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Anudeep Rao
@anudeepnrao
9
Album
365
Camera
realme 7 pro
Taken
28th June 2021 6:41pm
traffic
evening
congestion
bengaluru
