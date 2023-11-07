Previous
7th November 2023 by apad2023
310 / 365

7th November 2023

7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Tim Gates

@apad2023
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark ace
Beautiful shot. The lack of much depth of field highlights the leaves and the dark pods (not sure what they are).
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise