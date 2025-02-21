Sign up
Photo 417
21st February 2025
I saw my first bug of the year today and promptly took a picture.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
1
0
Tim Gates
ace
@apad2023
889
photos
4
followers
0
following
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
414
49
415
50
416
51
417
52
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
A picture A Day 2025
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
21st February 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lois Ann
A very handsome bug indeed. I think it might be a Shield Bug of some variety. I've seen bright green ones before. Love the way the dots and ridges on the bug's wingcases compliment the pattern on the leaf.
February 21st, 2025
