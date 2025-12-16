Previous
16 December 2025 by apad2023
Photo 714

16 December 2025

If it's late in the day and you still need to take a picture, dont overthink it. Just use what resources you have avaible. For example petit pois that you have just cooked and are about to serve as part of your evening meal. Simple.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Tim Gates

ace
@apad2023
195% complete

