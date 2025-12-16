Sign up
Photo 714
16 December 2025
If it's late in the day and you still need to take a picture, dont overthink it. Just use what resources you have avaible. For example petit pois that you have just cooked and are about to serve as part of your evening meal. Simple.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
0
0
Tim Gates
ace
@apad2023
1495
photos
8
followers
0
following
195% complete
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
712
347
713
348
714
349
715
350
Views
1
Album
A picture A Day 2025
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
16th December 2025 5:35pm
