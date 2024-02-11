Previous
20240211_080704 by apad2023
5 / 365

20240211_080704

I saw this squirrel this morning trying to hide behind the branch of the tree. Whilst deep down we both knew it wasn't working it allowed me to get close enough to take a picture.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Tim Gates

ace
@apad2023
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise