Right from the outset, Kensington Park, apartments Orewa has been a neighbourhood designed to a master plan – where every aspect has been considered and catered for. On this beautifully landscaped, 40-acre parkland, freehold properties have been meticulously built to create a vibrant community. Ideally located 15 minutes north of Albany and 40 minutes from Auckland’s CBD. Only a leisurely stroll from the iconic clocktower entrance of the Park to the white sands of Orewa Beach and the bustling seaside Orewa village with its array of dining options and boutique shopping.