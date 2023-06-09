Previous
I'm Leaving on a Jet Plane by april16
Photo 606

I'm Leaving on a Jet Plane

Cause I'm leavin' on a jet plane/
Don't know when I'll be back again/
Oh babe, I hate to go

Song Title-97 Entry. A recycled photo, tweaked a bit.
9th June 2023 9th Jun 23

April

@april16
Hi! I go by the name of April and I live in New York. I joined the 365 Project in March, 2014. ...
