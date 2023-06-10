Previous
Cool, Clear Water by april16
Cool, Clear Water

All day I've faced a barren waste/
Without the taste of water, cool water

"Cool, Clear Water" or somtimes titled "Cool Water" was sung by a number of country singers including Mary Robbins.
April

@april16
Hi! I go by the name of April and I live in New York. I joined the 365 Project in March, 2014. ...
