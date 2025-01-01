Sign up
Next
1 / 365
The first sunrise of 2025
On the first day of the new year, I was lucky to experience the first sunrise of 2025 in Lisbon and capture this hopeful moment with my camera.
新年的第一天，有幸在里斯本迎接2025的第一个日出，并用相机记录下这个令人充满希望的时刻。
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Feng
@aprilfengchaigmailcom
6
photos
1
followers
3
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
0
365
Canon EOS R5
1st January 2025 4:15am
new
,
sunrise
,
year
,
lisbon
,
bcpa
