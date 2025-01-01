Next
The first sunrise of 2025

On the first day of the new year, I was lucky to experience the first sunrise of 2025 in Lisbon and capture this hopeful moment with my camera.
新年的第一天，有幸在里斯本迎接2025的第一个日出，并用相机记录下这个令人充满希望的时刻。
