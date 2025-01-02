Sign up
2 / 365
Take a break 小憩
Travel isn’t just about moving ahead; it’s also about taking moments to pause and embrace what in front of you.
旅途的意义不仅在于前行，还在于偶尔停下来，感受眼前的风景。
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Feng
365
Canon EOS R5
2nd January 2025 9:54am
