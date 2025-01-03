Travel through time 穿越时光

The yellow trams of Lisbon are a symbol of the city, originating in the early 20th century and designed specifically for the steep hills and narrow streets. While trams in many cities have been replaced by modern trolleybuses, Lisbon has preserved some, making them a unique cultural symbol of the city. Among them, Tram 28 is the most famous, winding through the historic districts of the old town, offering a glimpse of the ancient charm. These vintage trams are still in operation today, resembling a journey through time.

里斯本的黄色有轨电车是城市的象征，起源于20世纪初，专为陡峭的山路和狭窄街巷设计。虽然许多城市的有轨电车被无轨电车取代，但里斯本仍保留了一部分，成为城市的独特文化符号。其中，28号电车最为著名，穿梭于老城区的历史街区，带人们领略古老韵味。这些复古电车至今运行，仿佛一场穿越时光的旅程。