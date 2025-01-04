Waiting

Waiting is a part of life, whether it’s for a significant day, a surprising encounter, an answer, or someone truly special What could they be waiting for this time?

生命中我们难免要习惯等待，等一个特别的日子，一场未知的相逢，一份尚未揭晓的答案，一位特殊的人。这次，他们在等待什么呢？