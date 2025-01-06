Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
The Christmas Tree that Fulfilled Its Purpose 完成使命的圣诞树
This Christmas tree, once decorating homes and bringing joy, though its leaves are still green, is discarded and lies lonely by the roadside.
这棵曾经装点家庭、带来欢乐的圣诞树，虽然枝叶仍有绿意，却被丢弃，孤独地躺在路边。
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Feng
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z f
Taken
6th January 2025 9:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
abundant
