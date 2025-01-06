The Christmas Tree that Fulfilled Its Purpose 完成使命的圣诞树

This Christmas tree, once decorating homes and bringing joy, though its leaves are still green, is discarded and lies lonely by the roadside.

这棵曾经装点家庭、带来欢乐的圣诞树，虽然枝叶仍有绿意，却被丢弃，孤独地躺在路边。