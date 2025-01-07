Previous
A boat and sunset 寒舟夕阳 by aprilfengchaigmailcom
7 / 365

A boat and sunset 寒舟夕阳

The mottled marks are your medals. Quietly wait for the ice to melt, and you will be able to embark again.
斑驳是你的勋章，静待寒冰消融，便能再次起航
7th January 2025

Feng

@aprilfengchaigmailcom
