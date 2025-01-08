Previous
Dance with the wind by aprilfengchaigmailcom
Dance with the wind

On a chilly morning, the temperature had dropped below zero, and the lake was covered by ice. The small colorful flags dancing in the cold wind brought me a sense of surprise.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Feng

@aprilfengchaigmailcom
