Charles River sunset 查尔斯河日落 by aprilfengchaigmailcom
Charles River sunset 查尔斯河日落

It was bitterly cold and windy day, the sky was overcast, and a few snowflakes occasionally drifted down. Who would have thought that in such weather, the sunset could be so breathtakingly stunning?
寒风凛冽的一天，天空阴沉沉的，偶尔还飘落几片雪花。在这样的天气中，谁能想到，日落竟然是如此地惊艳。
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Feng

@aprilfengchaigmailcom
