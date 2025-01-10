Previous
冬日余晖 by aprilfengchaigmailcom
冬日余晖

冬日里的最后一抹夕阳洒在小舟上，光和色彩给人带来温暖和慰藉。
10th January 2025

Feng

@aprilfengchaigmailcom
