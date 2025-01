Preparation for bitter cold weather 风雪肆波城,雪盐护安途

On the highway, I witnessed this spectacular scene: five snowplows (only four are captured in the photo, as the one in the outermost lane didn’t make it into the frame) moving in perfect coordination across five lanes, spreading de-icing salt to prevent the roads from freezing and reducing the risk of traffic accidents. Unable to resist, I captured this rare moment through my windshield.

在高速路上,我目睹了这一幕壮观的景象:五辆扫雪车(照片中仅拍到4辆,最外侧的一辆未能入镜)默契地前后脚行驶在五个车道上,同时洒下融雪盐,预防路面结冰打滑,减少交通事故的风险。我忍不住隔着挡风玻璃,将这一瞬间记录了下来。