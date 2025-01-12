Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
Light Ang bottle 光与器
In the Japanese restaurant, the small ceramic soy sauce bottles are neatly arranged, quietly waiting for the arrival of the guests.
日餐馆里装酱油的小瓷瓶排列整齐，静静的等待着客人们的到来。
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
0
Tags
bottles
,
sauce
,
soy
