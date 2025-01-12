Previous
Light Ang bottle 光与器 by aprilfengchaigmailcom
12 / 365

Light Ang bottle 光与器

In the Japanese restaurant, the small ceramic soy sauce bottles are neatly arranged, quietly waiting for the arrival of the guests.
日餐馆里装酱油的小瓷瓶排列整齐，静静的等待着客人们的到来。
Feng

@aprilfengchaigmailcom
