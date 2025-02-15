Sign up
Red-crowned Crane
The Red-crowned Crane has a fascinating history in Hokkaido, Japan. Once nearly extinct in Japan, these cranes have made an incredible comeback thanks to conservation efforts.
15th February 2025
Tags
crane
hokkaido
red-crowned
kushiro
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous, yes thank goodness
March 1st, 2025
