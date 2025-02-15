Previous
Red-crowned Crane by aprilfengchaigmailcom
Red-crowned Crane

The Red-crowned Crane has a fascinating history in Hokkaido, Japan. Once nearly extinct in Japan, these cranes have made an incredible comeback thanks to conservation efforts.
Feng

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous, yes thank goodness
March 1st, 2025  
