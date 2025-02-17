Sign up
48 / 365
Whispers of the Wind
Red-crowded crane in flight.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Feng
@aprilfengchaigmailcom
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th February 2025 7:56am
Tags
in
,
fly
,
shutter
,
speed
,
crane
,
slow
,
red-crowned
