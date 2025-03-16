Previous
Day75: Standing in time by aprilfengchaigmailcom
75 / 365

Day75: Standing in time

Amid the ever-changing tides, these weathered poles remain—silent witnesses to the passage of time.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Feng

@aprilfengchaigmailcom
