Day79: Holding on by aprilfengchaigmailcom
79 / 365

Day79: Holding on

This little foxtail grass made it through a harsh winter. Now, it stands with quiet elegance—a reminder that even the smallest things in nature can be resilient and full of grace.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Feng

Suzanne ace
I like everything about this!
March 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
The stark contrast emphasizes the captivating beauty.
March 27th, 2025  
