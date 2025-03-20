Sign up
Previous
79 / 365
Day79: Holding on
This little foxtail grass made it through a harsh winter. Now, it stands with quiet elegance—a reminder that even the smallest things in nature can be resilient and full of grace.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th March 2025 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I like everything about this!
March 27th, 2025
Marj
ace
The stark contrast emphasizes the captivating beauty.
March 27th, 2025
