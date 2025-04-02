Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Day92: Poetry in the Sky
As Khalil Gibran once wrote, “Trees are poems the earth writes upon the sky.”
Here, the earth’s poem revealed itself in the sky.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd April 2025 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
