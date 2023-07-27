Previous
Secret Garden one day, Sunken Garden the next. by aq21
15 / 365

Secret Garden one day, Sunken Garden the next.

My favourite boat with a garden of sorts in Wollongong Harbour sank overnight. Owner and dog rescued.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
