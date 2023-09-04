Previous
Tracks by aq21
Tracks on the beach on a cold, windy afternoon. Am impressed to discover I'd accidentally captured a bird flying past in the distance.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
