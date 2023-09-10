Previous
Fire gazing. by aq21
Fire gazing.

Warm fire during cold snap.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Desi
What a wonderful close up. It is so cold here again as we are expecting another cold front to arrive tonight, that it actually makes me feel warmer just looking at it. Makes me think - perhaps I will bring some firewood in now before it starts raining to make myself a nice log fire to warm up my lounge.
September 9th, 2023  
Cordiander
Great picture! You got close to the fire.
September 9th, 2023  
Chelleo ace
So vibrant!
September 9th, 2023  
