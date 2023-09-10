Sign up
57 / 365
Fire gazing.
Warm fire during cold snap.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
3
1
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
57
photos
9
followers
10
following
15% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Desi
What a wonderful close up. It is so cold here again as we are expecting another cold front to arrive tonight, that it actually makes me feel warmer just looking at it. Makes me think - perhaps I will bring some firewood in now before it starts raining to make myself a nice log fire to warm up my lounge.
September 9th, 2023
Cordiander
Great picture! You got close to the fire.
September 9th, 2023
Chelleo
ace
So vibrant!
September 9th, 2023
