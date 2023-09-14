Previous
Total eclipse... by aq21
Total eclipse...

of the toilet paper roll.
14th September 2023

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow I love your creativity
September 14th, 2023  
