Previous
Hot Spot by aq21
66 / 365

Hot Spot

Late on a hot afternoon at the beach.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Desi
Looks like it could be a photo from the 50's. I guess there are some things that just never change :)
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise