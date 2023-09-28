Previous
Late afternoon through a fence by aq21
76 / 365

Late afternoon through a fence

Shot taken straight into the sun. Transition lenses on my glasses darkened - blind faith on my part.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
20% complete

