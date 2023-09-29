Previous
Tweezers on the moon by aq21
77 / 365

Tweezers on the moon

Tweezers on a coaster.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise