In the shadows by aq21
In the shadows

Louvre window handle and shadows.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks eerie
November 4th, 2023  
